Oliver collected three total tackles and one sack during Thursday's 25-17 win against the Panthers.

Oliver came firing off the edge on a third-down play in the final minute of the first quarter, sacking Teddy Bridgewater for a 12-yard loss to force a Carolina punt. Though the third-year cornerback was able to come away with his first career sack on Thursday night, and an important one at that, he has continued to struggle as a cover man. So far in 2020, Oliver is surrendering a career-worst 71.4 percent completion rate while allowing four TDs on 49 targets.