Oliver did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

Oliver's shoulder issue is a bit of a mystery after the starting cornerback played 80 percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps Sunday, but his status for Week 15 is now in question. If the shoulder remains bothersome for Oliver, Jordan Miller and Blidi Wreh-Wilson could see additional reps opposite Kendall Sheffield.

