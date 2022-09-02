The Falcons placed Oliver (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
Oliver underwent season-ending knee surgery last year in October and was limited during minicamp in June but returned to full-team drills at the start of training camp. He didn't suit up for either of the Falcons' first two exhibition contests but played 31 defensive snaps during the preseason finale. However, he appears to still be dealing with lingering effects of the surgery and will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season.