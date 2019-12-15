Play

Oliver (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

To the relief of the Falcons' secondary, Oliver is good to go. Desmond Trufant (forearm) is already done for the year, so the team could ill afford to lose another starting cornerback against the 49ers' top-tier passing game. Oliver will likely face a heavy dose of Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel.

