Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Ready to take on starting role
Oliver said after Thursday's OTA workout that he's feeling more confidence this year than he did heading into his rookie campaign, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "It's probably going to be like that throughout my career from year to year," Oliver admitted. "But yeah, that's the biggest jump that I made. Becoming more confident in the scheme of things."
A rude awakening it was for Oliver, as Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green slipped past him in coverage and laid out to secure a game-winning touchdown reception in the waning seconds of a Week 4 matchup between the Falcons and Bengals. Atlanta invested a second-round draft choice in Oliver for a reason, though, and his play steadied as the season wore on. Oliver's development is a key reason for Atlanta's improvement from 304.3 passing yards allowed per game over its first eight outings, to 214.9 passing yards allowed per game over the final eight. Both his on-field audition as well as his football IQ factored into the decision, but Atlanta's front office saw enough in Oliver to bestow upon him the No. 2 cornerback role. Expect Oliver to field around 80-to-85 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2019 after handling 21.9 percent of the snaps as a rookie.
