Oliver recorded nine tackles (five solo), two pass defenses and one sack during Sunday's 20-19 win over Arizona.

Oliver posted a season-high nine tackles and recorded his first sack of the 2022 campaign when he took down David Blough for a seven-yard loss on the second play of the game. The 2018 second-round pick will look to build off his best performance of the year during Atlanta's regular-season finale against Tampa Bay on Sunday.