Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Ruled out for season opener
Oliver (ankle) will not play against the Eagles on Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Oliver has been limited for the last week due to an ankle injury, and will not recover in time for Thursday's season opener. Though Oliver was once in the battle for a starting job, it seems likely that the 2018 second-rounder will begin the season in a rotational role when healthy.
