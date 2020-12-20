Oliver (cramps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The Colorado product has avoided a game absence all season, and he's only missed two total contests since entering the league in 2018. Oliver had made his presence felt by racking up six tackles prior to his second-half exit.
