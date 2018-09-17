Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Sidelined Week 2
Oliver (ankle) was inactive for Sunday's win over the Panthers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Oliver had been questionable in the lead up to Sunday's divisional game after sitting out Week 1 with the same injury. He should be considered questionable for the time being for the team's Week 3 tilt against the Saints. Oliver was limited at practice late last week, indicating that he's progressing through his recovery and could return any day now.
