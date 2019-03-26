Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Slated for starting role
Oliver is expected to start at cornerback opposite Desmond Trufant in 2019, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Oliver played only 24.6 percent of defensive snaps across 14 games in his rookie season, during which he notched 23 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception. The No. 58 overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft, Oliver flashed enough in a limited role in 2018 to inspire confidence in the Falcons' coaching staff that he'll thrive as a weekly starter. Oliver projects to receive every opportunity to improve Atlanta's secondary, which ranked sixth-worst against the pass last season.
