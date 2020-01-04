Play

Oliver compiled 61 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and one forced fumble across 16 starts for Atlanta in 2019.

The sophomore cornerback performed competently during his first full season as a starter, playing 80-plus percent of his team's defensive snaps in 13 of 16 games and leading the Falcons in passes defensed. Oliver proved to be durable in joining Ricardo Allen as the only Falcons defensive backs to start all 16 contests in 2019, but his ability to produce takeaways has been lacking through the first two years of his NFL career. The 23-year-old has just one interception in 30 appearances since being drafted No. 58 overall in 2018.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories