Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Wearing non-contact jersey
Oliver (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Oliver was limited to non-contact drills in Thursday's practice, but he's nonetheless taken a positive step forward after being held out of Wednesday's session entirely. The starting cornerback may need to resume participating in full-contact activities Friday for any chance of facing the 49ers on Sunday. In the event that Oliver were forced to miss any time, Jordan Miller and Blidi Wreh-Wilson would be candidates to play expanded roles in Atlanta's secondary.
