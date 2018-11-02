Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Will start Sunday
Oliver will start in place of Robert Alford (ankle) in Sunday's game at Washington, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Alford was ruled out for Sunday -- breaking a string of 46 straight starts -- providing Oliver the opportunity for the second start of his career. The Redskins will be without running back Chris Thompson (ribs) and wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), which could create an increased reliance for Adrian Peterson and the run game.
