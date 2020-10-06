Smith collected three rushing yards on two attempts, also logging 24 receiving yards on three catches during Monday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay.

The third-year back has averaged 3.5 offensive touches per game through the first quarter of Atlanta's regular-season slate, while Brian Hill seems to be the preferred back behind Todd Gurley with an average of 6.5 touches per game -- including 16 combined touches the past two weeks. Despite posting his highest receiving output since Oct. 6 of last year, Smith will in all likelihood be relegated to the third-string role again Week 5. In that matchup the Falcons will take on a Panthers defense that recently held Arizona running backs to 51 total rushing yards on 17 attempts in a 31-21 win.