Smith collected 24 rushing yards on six carries, reeling in two of three targets for nine receiving yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Buccaneers.
Smith has overtaken Todd Gurley for the main running back role over the Falcons' past handful of games, exceeding the three-time Pro Bowler 25-15 in carries since Week 13. The Southern Miss product was far more effective than Gurley over that three-game span, and he's proven more efficient as a rusher season-long as well, with his 4.3 yards-per-carry average towering over Gurley's 3.5 YPC. What has diminished Smith's fantasy ceiling is the fact that he possesses just one TD over 65 offensive touches on the year.
