Smith tallied 16 rushing yards on seven attempts, adding two receptions for 29 yards during Monday's 23-20 win against the Giants.

In Week 6, Smith became the first rookie in Falcons franchise history with touchdown runs in three consecutive games, but overall he has been inordinately inefficient as a ball carrier in 2018. Atlanta's fourth-round pick has averaged fewer than 3.1 yards per carry during the regular season, after establishing a 2.5 yards per rush clip during the preseason slate. With Devonta Freeman (groin/foot) unable to return until at least Dec. 16, expect Smith to garner somewhere between 8-to-12 offensive touches on a weekly basis as a complementary option to Tevin Coleman. Following a Week 8 bye, Atlanta takes on Washington and a Redskins front seven that has allowed the second fewest number of rushing yards to opposing running backs this year (380).