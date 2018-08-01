Falcons' Ito Smith: Back at practice
Smith (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie fourth-round pick missed a few days of practice with a foot contusion, but he still has plenty of time to impress the coaching staff at training camp. Regardless of how good he looks, Smith figures to open the year as Atlanta's No. 3 running back behind Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.
