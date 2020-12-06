Smith is being evaluated for a head injury and his return to Sunday's matchup against the Saints remains questionable, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Smith concluded the contest in a tie with Todd Gurley at a team-high eight carries, but his 4.5 yards-per-carry average was far more efficient than the three-time Pro Bowler's 2.0 YPC clip. The third-year back's status remains up in the air looking forward to a Week 14 showdown with the Chargers, but his stock is on the rise with back-to-back strong outings. He registered 12 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown last Sunday in a rout of the Raiders.
