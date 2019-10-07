Falcons' Ito Smith: Big-time producer in passing game
Smith ran for 19 yards on five carries, while adding six catches for 45 receiving yards during Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans.
The second-year back had seen a regression in his running game role since suffering a concussion Sept. 22 against Indianapolis, fielding three combined carries between Weeks 3 and 4. Sunday against Houston he was back to a viable fantasy workload, garnering his second-highest total of rush attempts this season while benefiting from a career-high six targets. Upcoming next for Smith and the Falcons' backfield is a matchup against an Arizona defense that held the Cincinnati backfield without a rushing touchdown Sunday, after surrendering just two to opposing running back over its first four appearances of 2019.
