Smith rushed for 22 yards on seven carries and added a reception that did not gain yardage during Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Ravens.

Heading into Atlanta's recent four-game losing streak, the rookie had scored in four of his previous five games. During Atlanta's recent struggles, the rookie back has not found the end zone, has not reached 30 total yards in a game, and is averaging just 2.1 yards per carry. The good news, if there is any, is that Smith ended Sunday with one more carry than starter Tevin Coleman. It'll be interesting to see how carries are split next Sunday against a middle-of-the-road Packers run defense.