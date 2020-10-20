Smith ran for eight yards on two carries, adding a 17-yard catch during Sunday's 40-23 win against Minnesota.

The 25-year-old did break off the second-longest receiving gain of his 27-game NFL career, but he garnered only two of Atlanta's 32 running back touches during a multi-possession win over the Vikings. If there were to be an opportunity for Smith to see an uptick in involvement, it may have come during Week 6. Barring injury ahead of him on the depth chart, Smith remains the clear No. 3 RB option with an average of two rush attempts per game.