Smith (neck) was a full practice participant Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Smith kicked off the week with a limited listing, so bumping up to an uncapped practice gives him the all-clear to continue the smaller side of a timeshare with Tevin Coleman out of the Falcons backfield. Aside from reaching the end zone in three consecutive games from Weeks 4 through 6, Smith has scored just one touchdown in his 10 other games while recording more than 50 yards from scrimmage three times overall.

