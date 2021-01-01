Smith (rib) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Smith was limited in each of the Falcons' three practices this week, but that was enough for him to gain clearance for the season finale. The third-year back has taken over as Atlanta's lead running back role in recent games, nearly doubling up Todd Gurley in carries (35-19) since Week 13. With Atlanta's playoff hopes having long since disappeared, the team might as well see what it has in Smith, who, unlike Gurley, remains under contract beyond this season. Smith's 4.5 yards-per-carry average on 82 attempts the past two seasons shows the 25-year-old has the ability to be an efficient NFL back. The end zone has eluded him, however, as he has just two touchdowns in 20 appearances over the same span.