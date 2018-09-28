Falcons' Ito Smith: Cleared to face Bengals
Smith (ribs) was removed from the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
With Devonta Freeman (knee) ruled out for a third straight week, Smith will get another chance to serve as the No. 2 running back. The rookie hasn't done much with the opportunity so far, taking 11 carries for 40 yards and four receptions for 49 yards. Tevin Coleman will continue to handle the majority of backfield work.
