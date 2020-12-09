Smith was limited by a neck injury at Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

During a Week 13 loss to the Saints, Smith was evaluated for a head injury, but fortunately for the running back he didn't enter the concussion protocol. Instead, he's tending to a neck issue. Smith has been used more often the last two games due to Todd Gurley's knee injury, which sidelined the latter Week 12 and limited him this past Sunday. With Gurley expected to handle more reps moving forward, Smith seems poised for a downturn in snaps, especially with a health concern of his own in tow.