Falcons' Ito Smith: Diagnosed with meniscus injury
Smith is slated for surgery to repair meniscus damage in his left knee, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. As a result, the Falcons will place Smith on injured reserve, per Will McFadden of the team's official site.
Smith dealt with neck and knee injuries in preparation for Sunday's eventual 40-14 win against the Cardinals, aggravating the latter enough that it'll end his season. Fortunately, the diagnosis backed up coach Dan Quinn's assertion that Smith doesn't have an ACL tear, according to Jason Butt of The Athletic. Smith will join Devonta Freeman (groin) on IR, leaving primary backfield duties to Tevin Coleman for the final two games of the season. Beyond Coleman, 2017 fifth-round pick Brian Hill is poised to earn some reps in his stead.
