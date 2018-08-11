Smith rushed twice for no gain and caught his lone target for a loss of two yards during Friday's 17-0 loss to the Jets in the preseason opener.

Tevin Coleman played the opening drive with Matt Ryan before Smith came in alongside backup quarterback Matt Schaub. The entire Falcons offense looked inept with just one first down in the first half, and Smith was no exception. He was a long shot to make up much ground on Coleman or Devonta Freeman to begin with, and this performance did nothing to help earn the rookie fourth-rounder more looks when the games start to count.