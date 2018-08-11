Falcons' Ito Smith: Disappoints in first pro game
Smith rushed twice for no gain and caught his lone target for a loss of two yards during Friday's 17-0 loss to the Jets in the preseason opener.
Tevin Coleman played the opening drive with Matt Ryan before Smith came in alongside backup quarterback Matt Schaub. The entire Falcons offense looked inept with just one first down in the first half, and Smith was no exception. He was a long shot to make up much ground on Coleman or Devonta Freeman to begin with, and this performance did nothing to help earn the rookie fourth-rounder more looks when the games start to count.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...