Falcons' Ito Smith: Efficient Week 1 showing
Smith ran for 31 yards on six carries, and accounted for a nine-yard reception during Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Vikings.
A lack of rushing efficiency has been the lone glaring flaw on Smith's resume to this point, as the second-year back has demonstrated proficiency in the passing game (27 receptions for 152 yards as a rookie), while reaching the end zone seven times on 124 preseason and regular-season carries. Prior to Sunday's tilt against Minnesota's menacing defensive front, Smith had averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt for his NFL career, but he kicked off Week 1 with a 16-yard gain on his very first touch, and concluded the afternoon with a team-best 5.2 yards per carry. Week 2's matchup against Philadelphia does not inspire confidence, however, as the Eagles contained Redskins backs Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson to a collective 28 rushing yards on 13 attempts Sunday.
