Smith carried the ball three times for nine yards, adding a seven-yard catch during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Smith was limited throughout the practice week because of a rib injury, providing context for his reduced Week 17 role. Atlanta found itself in a pass-heavy game script facing a significant halftime deficit, but Brian Hill and Todd Gurley still combined for 18 carries atop the Falcons' backfield. Smith had been enjoying an uptick in usage in recent weeks, with double-digit carries over three of his five most recent outings entering Sunday. The 25-year-old closes out the year with 268 rushing yards and one TD over 63 attempts, adding 75 receiving yards on 17 catches. He's under contract with the Falcons for one more season at a cap hit of $1.1 million.