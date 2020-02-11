Falcons' Ito Smith: Expected back in 2020
Smith (neck/concussion) should be back with the Falcons for 2020, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 2018 fourth-round pick was limited to seven games, 33 touches and 193 yards in his second pro season, landing on injured reserve in early November after he suffered his second concussion of the year. Smith also picked up a neck injury, but he'll likely be healthy by April when the Falcons begin their offseason program. With Devonta Freeman facing an uncertain future due to his hefty salary, it isn't out of the question that Smith could get a shot to compete for the starting backfield job. Of course, the Falcons presumably will bring in other running backs if they end up cutting or trading Freeman.
