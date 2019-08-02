Falcons' Ito Smith: Four touches in HOF game
Smith rushed three times for six yards and brought in his only target for six yards in the Falcons' 14-10 preseason loss to the Broncos on Thursday.
Smith couldn't get much going on the ground while in the contest, gaining just two total yards on two of his three carries. The 2018 fourth-round pick is primarily battling fellow incumbent Brian Hill and rookie Qadree Ollison for depth chart slotting behind Devonta Freeman, and he'll presumably get a boost in touches in the forthcoming exhibitions after seeing Hill outpace him by eight carries Thursday.
