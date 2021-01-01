Smith (rib) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Smith submitted a trio of limited sessions throughout the practice week, but the team has now officially cleared him for his 14th appearance of the season. The third-year back has overtaken Atlanta's lead running back role, nearly doubling Todd Gurley in carries (35-19) since Week 13. With Atlanta's playoff hopes long evaporated, the team might as well see what it has in Smith, who unlike Gurley, remains under contract beyond this season. Smith's 4.5 yards-per-carry average on 82 attempts the past two seasons shows the 25-year-old has the ability to be an efficient NFL back. The end zone has alluded him, however, as he has just two TDs in 20 appearances over the same span.