Smith is one of three active running backs on the Falcons' roster Sunday at Minnesota, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The Falcons opted to hold out Qadree Ollison and Brian Hill, leaving Smith, Devonta Freeman and Kenjon Barner as the sole available RBs. Freeman no doubt will lead the way, but this backfield has been notable for its propensity for two relevant options. With Freeman sidelined for much of last season, Smith served as the No. 2 to the departed Tevin Coleman, yet he averaged 8.4 touches per game, 3.5 yards per carry and 4.8 yards per target in 14 contests.