Falcons' Ito Smith: Gets knee scoped
Smith (knee) underwent an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday to address meniscus damage, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Thursday that Smith's surgery went according to plan and added that the 23-year-old should be ready to go for the start of the Falcons' offseason program. Though he only averaged 3.5 yards per carry over 14 appearances in his rookie campaign, Smith showed a nose for the end zone (four touchdowns) and some pass-catching upside (27 receptions on 32 targets for 152 yards). The Falcons will return Devonta Freeman (groin) from injury in 2019 to presumably reclaim the lead role, but Smith should be cemented as the top change-of-pace option with Atlanta not expected to retain soon-to-be-free-agent Tevin Coleman.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...