Smith (knee) underwent an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday to address meniscus damage, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Thursday that Smith's surgery went according to plan and added that the 23-year-old should be ready to go for the start of the Falcons' offseason program. Though he only averaged 3.5 yards per carry over 14 appearances in his rookie campaign, Smith showed a nose for the end zone (four touchdowns) and some pass-catching upside (27 receptions on 32 targets for 152 yards). The Falcons will return Devonta Freeman (groin) from injury in 2019 to presumably reclaim the lead role, but Smith should be cemented as the top change-of-pace option with Atlanta not expected to retain soon-to-be-free-agent Tevin Coleman.

