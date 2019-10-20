Falcons' Ito Smith: Getting checked for head injury
Smith was removed from Sunday's game versus the Rams to be evaluated for a head injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Smith remained on the turf late in the first quarter after failing to haul in his only target to that point in the contest. If he's diagnosed with a concussion, Kenjon Barner and Brian Hill are on hand to take on any RB reps that don't go to lead back Devonta Freeman.
