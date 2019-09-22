Smith is under evaluation for a head injury, making him questionable to return to Sunday's game at Indianapolis, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Prior to getting injured on the Falcons' first drive of the contest, Smith tallied one carry for zero yards. If he's unable to return, the Falcons will be down to just two active running backs (Devonta Freeman and Kenjon Barner).

