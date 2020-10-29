Smith (coach's decision) will not suit up against the Panthers on Thursday.
Smith didn't get any offensive touches during Atlanta's Week 7 loss to Detroit, and he'll now be phased out entirely for Week 8. With Smith inactive, Brian Hill could see a slight uptick in usage as the No. 2 option behind top running back Todd Gurley.
