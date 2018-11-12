Falcons' Ito Smith: Held in check during Week 10 loss
Smith was contained to 11 rushing yards on four carries, but added four receptions for 15 yards during Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Browns.
Smith's fantasy value has been salvaged by way of the touchdown (four scores this year, all coming from inside the 15-yard line), but his rushing efficiency has been staggeringly poor. The rookie out of Southern Miss has been held to fewer than three yards per carry in five of his past seven outings, and he's averaging worse than 3.6 yards per rush overall on the season. Smith looks to rebound in Week 11 against Dallas, but the prospects aren't exactly glowing as he'll be facing a Cowboys defense that's held opponents to a league-best 3.6 yards per attempt.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...