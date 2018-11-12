Smith was contained to 11 rushing yards on four carries, but added four receptions for 15 yards during Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Browns.

Smith's fantasy value has been salvaged by way of the touchdown (four scores this year, all coming from inside the 15-yard line), but his rushing efficiency has been staggeringly poor. The rookie out of Southern Miss has been held to fewer than three yards per carry in five of his past seven outings, and he's averaging worse than 3.6 yards per rush overall on the season. Smith looks to rebound in Week 11 against Dallas, but the prospects aren't exactly glowing as he'll be facing a Cowboys defense that's held opponents to a league-best 3.6 yards per attempt.