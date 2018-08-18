Smith amassed 34 rushing yards on 13 carries during the Falcons' second preseason game against Kansas City on Friday.

Atlanta's fourth-round pick has struggled to find running room to this point, as Smith has averaged just under 2.3 yards per carry on 15 combined attempts, adding one reception for minus-2 yards. The Southern Mississippi standout fielded kickoff returns Friday night as well, muffing two of them and compiling only 16 yards per runback.