Play

Smith (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The report indicates Smith was never able to shed the concussion which he sustained in Week 7, although it's quite possible the second-year running back could simply be dealing with concussions symptoms and a lingering neck injury. With Smith's 2019 season now over, Brian Hill is expected to continue operating as the No. 2 running back behind Devonta Freeman.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories