Smith ran for 46 yards on 10 carries, reeling in his only target for a five-yard gain during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chiefs. He also fumbled once, but the ball rolled out of bounds.

Smith continued to lead the Falcons backfield in carries during Week 16, just as he had in three consecutive outings entering Sunday's cross-conference showdown. He was inefficient as a rookie in establishing just a 3.5 yards-per-carry average over 90 attempts during 2018, but he's been more effective in 20 appearances the past two seasons. Since Week 11, specifically, Smith is averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. However, he remains with only one total touchdown this season as Atlanta prepares for its 2020 finale against Tampa Bay's No. 1 rush defense.