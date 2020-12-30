Smith (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Smith led the Falcons' backfield for a fourth consecutive contest Week 16, with 10 carries for 46 yards. The third-year pro caught his only target for five yards, but he also appears to have injured his ribs. As long as Smith is able to continue practicing in at least a limited capacity he should have a fair shot at suiting up in Tampa Bay on Sunday, but if he were to miss time it would leave Todd Gurley, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison in position to divvy up Atlanta's carries.