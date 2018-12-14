Falcons' Ito Smith: Logs limited practice Friday
Smith (knee/neck), who is questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona, was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
An earlier report suggested Smith missed practice, but he apparently did enough to warrant 'limited' status on the final injury report. While his neck injury from earlier in the week doesn't appear to be an issue, he seems to have hurt his knee somewhere along the way. Coach Dan Quinn did say he expects Smith to play Sunday, but if not, the Falcons will turn to Brian Hill as their No. 2 running back while likely giving Tevin Coleman a bit more work than usual. Smith is working on back-to-back weeks with a slight touch advantage over Coleman.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15