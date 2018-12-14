Smith (knee/neck), who is questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona, was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

An earlier report suggested Smith missed practice, but he apparently did enough to warrant 'limited' status on the final injury report. While his neck injury from earlier in the week doesn't appear to be an issue, he seems to have hurt his knee somewhere along the way. Coach Dan Quinn did say he expects Smith to play Sunday, but if not, the Falcons will turn to Brian Hill as their No. 2 running back while likely giving Tevin Coleman a bit more work than usual. Smith is working on back-to-back weeks with a slight touch advantage over Coleman.