Smith has demonstrated exceptional change-of-direction speed in training camp, and he could add an extra dimension to the offense if able to remain healthy in 2020, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 24-year-old had his 2019 season cut short after suffering a neck injury and second concussion of the year, and he ultimately only handled 22 carries across seven appearances. Though achieved on a limited sample size, Smith did vastly improve his yards-per-carry average during 2019, improving from 3.5 to 4.8 YPC between his rookie and sophomore campaigns. Back on the practice field and competing with Brian Hill for the role of second-string running back in Atlanta, Smith seems to be turning heads through the early stages of training camp.