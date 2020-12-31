Smith (rib) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Smith's rib injury kept him from logging full activity for the second straight day, so the Falcons may want to see him increase his involvement in Friday's practice before signing off on him playing Sunday in Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old has been the leader of Atlanta's backfield committee over the past four weeks, but that role hasn't proven fantasy-friendly. He's failed to score a touchdown in any of those four contests while averaging 40.8 yards from srimmage per game.