Smith ran for six yards on three carries, and returned two kickoffs for 59 yards during Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Cardinals.

Game flow did not trend in Smith's favor, as the Falcons fell into a three-possession hole in the third quarter and were forced to throw in an effort to ignite a late comeback. Smith garnered six targets in Week 5 against Houston, but otherwise has only exceeded four targets in a single game once in his 20-game NFL career. Upcoming next is a matchup against a Rams defense that contained a thus-far dominant 49ers ground attack to just 2.4 yards per carry Sunday.