Falcons' Ito Smith: Misses practice with neck injury
Smith has cleared the concussion protocol, but a neck injury kept him out of Thursday's practice, the Falcons' official website reports.
A bye week allowed Smith to recover from his concussion, but a second straight missed practice suggests his neck is still a significant concern. Another absence Friday likely would leave Brian Hill as the No. 2 running back for Sunday's game in New Orleans against a red-hot Saints defense. Devonta Freeman played 79 percent of snaps in the final game before a Week 9 bye, taking 13 carries for 39 yards and eight catches for 63 yards in a 27-20 loss to Seattle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...