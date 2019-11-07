Smith has cleared the concussion protocol, but a neck injury kept him out of Thursday's practice, the Falcons' official website reports.

A bye week allowed Smith to recover from his concussion, but a second straight missed practice suggests his neck is still a significant concern. Another absence Friday likely would leave Brian Hill as the No. 2 running back for Sunday's game in New Orleans against a red-hot Saints defense. Devonta Freeman played 79 percent of snaps in the final game before a Week 9 bye, taking 13 carries for 39 yards and eight catches for 63 yards in a 27-20 loss to Seattle.