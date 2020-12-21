Interim coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Smith is the Falcons' "lead runner," Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Morris is only making the obvious official, as Smith has outpaced Todd Gurley in carries, 25-15, since Week 13. However, Smith hasn't hit 50 yards from scrimmage or scored in that span, giving him an uncertain fantasy ceiling. D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes that Morris credited Smith's performance as the reason for his rise up the depth chart, rather than an injury to Gurley.