Smith (knee) is almost back to 100 percent and doesn't expect to have any limitations during the offseason, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Smith had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 19 to address a meniscus issue in his left knee, missing the final two weeks of his rookie campaign. He finished the year with 90 carries for 315 yards (3.5 average) and four touchdowns, adding 27 catches for 152 yards on 32 targets (4.8 YPT). While the inefficient stat line doesn't exactly beg for more work, Smith currently projects as Atlanta's No. 2 running back behind Devonta Freeman (groin), who has struggled with injuries the past two years. Tevin Coleman is expected to sign elsewhere during the offseason, but it won't come as much of a surprise if the Falcons add a cheaper veteran or a mid-round pick to help their backfield.