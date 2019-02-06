Falcons' Ito Smith: Nearly finished rehab
Smith (knee) is almost back to 100 percent health and doesn't expect to have any limitations during the offseason, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Smith had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 19 to address a meniscus issue in his left knee and missed the final two weeks of his rookie campaign. He finished the year with 90 carries for 315 yards (3.5 average) and four touchdowns, adding 27 catches for 152 yards on 32 targets (4.8 YPT). While the inefficient stat line doesn't exactly beg for more work, Smith currently projects as Atlanta's No. 2 running back behind Devonta Freeman (groin), who has struggled with injuries the past two years. Tevin Coleman is expected to sign elsewhere during the offseason, but it won't come as much of a surprise if the Falcons add a cheaper veteran or a mid-round pick to fill out their backfield.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...